U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Gregg, a loadmaster with the 187th Airlift Squadron, shares what it is like being part of a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) activated C-130 Hercules aircraft.
On July 19, 2021, members assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing prepare and load the C-130 Hercules aircraft with a U.S. Forest Service MAFFS in Cheyenne, Wyo. The C-130H aircraft departed to California on July 20, 2021. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support the western area wildfires, and the unit will operate out of McClellan Park, Calif.
You just read:
Yellow Tails MAFFS activated for Western wildfires
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.