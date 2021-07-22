Yellow Tails MAFFS activated for Western wildfires

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Gregg, a loadmaster with the 187th Airlift Squadron, shares what it is like being part of a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) activated C-130 Hercules aircraft.

On July 19, 2021, members assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing prepare and load the C-130 Hercules aircraft with a U.S. Forest Service MAFFS in Cheyenne, Wyo. The C-130H aircraft departed to California on July 20, 2021. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support the western area wildfires, and the unit will operate out of McClellan Park, Calif.