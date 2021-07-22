Attorney General Moody Recognizes One Year of Scams at a Glance Program to Protect Consumers

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We created Scams at a Glance to help reach seniors and other Floridians who may not be as comfortable accessing resources on the internet. The resources on our website are easy to read and free to download—with the hope that people will print the brochures and share them with friends and family members. Savvy consumers can stop fraud in its tracks, but they must know what to look for, and that is why this program is tailored to the needs of people who may not spend a lot of time online. So, if you know someone who could benefit from this program, please check out Scams at a Glance and download materials to share—it could help protect a loved one from a scam.”

Scams at a Glance resource brochures have been created to cover topics such as: IRS imposters, price gouging, tax identity theft, phantom debt, coronavirus-related scams, moving scams, military-related schemes and more.

To access the Scams at a Glance webpage, click