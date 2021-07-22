Independent musician, Idledaze, releases single “The Hit” final song on new album "Telomeres"

Idledaze, self produced independent musician, releases final single "The Hit" on his new 60 minute album "Telomeres"

DENVER, COLORADO , UNITED STATES , July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with his new 2021 album “TELOMERES,” released this spring, Idledaze drops his last single “The HIT.” Both “Telomeres” and “The HIT” are entirely written and self produced by Idledaze. Additionally, Idledaze films and edits his own music videos to compliment his releases. The final single brings the Telomeres Album to 60 minutes.

When asked what inspired the song, Idledaze explains, “The Hit; Censorship, misinformation, lack of transparency, and digital surveillance in 2021 is absolutely alarming. Our families, values, soil and history are under attack by big tech and unelected bureaucrats. This song is my motivator to get involved with the community, learn from the past, and to exercise my civil liberties. The clock is ticking and the lies and propaganda are influencing the integrity of future generations. It takes a hit to remind you. You’re the hit.”

This summer Idledaze has been working with Indie Advance to promote the Telomeres release. To hear live stream studio sessions follow “Safe Under the Sun” on Facebook.

Next on Idledaze’s agenda, he is reuniting with past band mates to work on a new song and an exclusive music video. He will be booking shows in the fall to showcase his newest album. Idledaze continues to write, produce, and perform music to carry on the legacy of his family.

To learn more and keep up with Idledazes’ music endeavors visit https://idledazemedia.com/