Porsche is joining Zync as a strategic partner
Current Press releases
Porsche is joining Zync as a strategic partner
Forward31 expands its start-up portfolio
Berlin
.
Zync’s technology bridges the gap between the entertainment and automotive industries, by allowing media content to be delivered to cars via a central partner. Thanks to a newly developed software solution and international partner network, streaming offers from third-party providers, for example, can be integrated directly into vehicles’ entertainment systems. The advantage is that this solution is based entirely on existing infotainment architectures, which means that hardware adjustments are not necessary. In addition to car manufacturers, Zync is also aimed at new mobility providers.
"Digital and personalizable in-vehicle solutions are becoming increasingly important for many drivers. With Zync, we’re now creating another opportunity to offer current and popular entertainment formats for this environment,” says Christian Knörle, Head of Company Building at
Zync turns the car into a private cinema Beyond hosting a number of diverse media collaborations, Zync boasts access to curated libraries of premium content. These are personalized through intelligent algorithms and recommended based on user interests, travel duration and current mood. By 2023, they will be able to integrate further functions such as interactive video games or online shopping as well.
“We are delighted to have Forward31, a strong partner from the automotive industry, at our side,” says RJ, founder of Zync. In addition to its headquarters in San Francisco, the US start-up will open another office in Munich, Germany, later this year.
About Forward31
The company builder Forward31 is a business unit of
Further information, film and photo material in the
7/22/2021
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the