Dynojet Research Now Offering Fuel Pump Module for the 2017-2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dynojet Research, Inc. announced today that it is now offering the Fuel Pump Module for the 2017-2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.

“Tap into smoother engine performance on your Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo with this upgraded Fuel Pump Module,” said Dan Hourigan, Vice President of Product Management and spokesperson for Dynojet Research, Inc. “Whether you’re running gasoline or ethanol on your UTV, Dynojet’s Fuel Pump Module is fully compatible with the stock fuel system - the fuel level sender, fuel line connections and electrical connections.”

Hourigan explained that Dynojet’s Fuel Pump Module for the 2017-2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo provides 50 percent more flow and 13psi higher pressure than stock.

“We’ve engineered this module to work with gasoline and ethanol,” Hourigan revealed before inviting anyone interested to view the chart showing flow rates. Featuring integrated two-stage filtration, Hourigan pointed out that this module will help you optimize the performance of your X3. Dynojet’s Fuel Pump Module increases the fuel pressure, going from 65psi stock to 78psi, which reduces the injector duty cycle by roughly 10 percent.

Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in developing and manufacturing performance enhancement products and tools for powersport vehicles. The company’s fuel management and diagnostic products, coupled with its personalized services, empower customers with the resources to maximize performance and increase efficiency.

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Hourigan stressed that its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

About Dynojet Research, Inc.

At Dynojet Research, our mission is to make every ride the ultimate ride. All of our products, from fuel tuners to clutch kits, were made to help your motorcycle, UTV, or other vehicles keep up with your ambitions. Our team is made of racers, outdoor enthusiasts and rebels, so we have the years of experience both on and off the road to help you push the limit.

