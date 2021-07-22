Vitex LLC Unveils LDP-301, Pro Fiber DisplayPort Extender for Commercial AV Customers
Leading fiber optics solutions provider introduces its own LightBolt brand Pro Fiber DisplayPort Extender, LDP-301.ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic extenders to Pro AV and medical markets announced today the launch of its own LightBolt brand Pro Fiber DisplayPort Extender, LDP-301.
LDP-301 is the latest addition to the LightBolt brand LDP DisplayPort Extender family and is designed for Professional AV applications where fiber is deployed in tight plenum spaces. The main advantage of the LDP-301 is that it employs fiber cables terminated with MPO connections negating splicing and terminating requirements.
LDP-301 consists of 6’ TX and RX connector pigtails with pre-terminated MPO ends. Connection between the pigtail ends are made with a plenum rated fiber optic MPO cable. Locking couplers ensure proper alignment. The connector cables support 3VDC power at source and display for clean and reliable power connection.
LDP-301 supports 21.6Gbps bandwidth and resolution up to 8Kx4K with use of 4:2:0 or VESA Display Stream Compression. LDP-301 requires no special tools for installation.
Features
• DisplayPort 1.4 connection up to 1000 feet (304.8m)
• Full size DisplayPort connectors with mechanical latches for secure connection
• Pre-wire and connect – No splicing or fiber terminations required
• Resolution up to 8Kx4K with use of 4:2:0 or VESA Display Stream Compression
• Supported features: DisplayPort 1.4, HDCP v2.2, HDR, BT.2020
• LED status indicator at T & R HDMI connectors, powered LED verifies connectivity
• Power T: 0.5W R: 0.5W; 5V DC
• Fiber optic cable pull strength - 60 pounds
Attractively priced, LDP-301 is ideally suited for applications requiring long distances and flawless image quality. Other products in the LDP family include LDP-201 which is medically certified.
“This product is aimed at our Pro AV consumers who require high resolution images but may not need all the bells and whistles of the LDP-201”, said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development at Vitex. “The ready to use pre-terminated ends are a popular feature that installers find extremely convenient”.
LDP-301 DisplayPort extenders are ready for shipping.
About Vitex
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America. Vitex was founded in February 2003 and is based in New Jersey, USA.
Michael Ko
Vitex LLC
+1 201-296-0145
