Oscar and Kiya Frazier Launch a New Podcast that has taken the Entrepreneurial Community by Storm

Oscar & Kiya launched “The Couple-preneurs Show” on 7/15 and by 7/22 have interviewed 20+ business owners enabling weekly features through the remainder of 2021

Our goal is to empower couple entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to take the leap by listening to the stories of other successful peers.” — The Fraziers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Take a sneak peek at The Couple-preneurs Show 2021 lineup here When asked about the purpose of the podcast, the Fraziers explain, “The Couple-preneurs Show strives to help couples in business develop structure and strategies that nurture the balance between business and home. When we created a post on social media asking entrepreneurs to be a part of our show, we had no idea how fast it would take off. We now have show bookings that will take us through most of 2022.”During the first podcast show with Oscar and Kiya, the couple discuss their story of losing everything – being thrusted into entrepreneurship – and the balance between building a business and nurturing marriage.Oscar and Kiya Frazier have achieved the dream of successfully starting and running their own business, nDemand Consulting As CEO of nDemand, Kiya is a charismatic growth and strategy expert known for bringing ideas into reality and ambitiously shaping brands to be instantly recognizable. Oscar, the Chief Technologist, is a full-scale product creator, taking concepts from ideation to launch. Oscar is also an official member of the Forbes Council.With KO Thought Leaders, a division of nDemand, Oscar and Kiya advise couple-preneurs on areas including building a stress management plan, trust and respect boundaries, optimizing your combined efforts, avoiding communication breakdowns, the art of unplugging, and letting the bedroom be a bedroom.The Fraziers also enjoy having fun. Take a peek at their peanut butter and jelly challenge from last year below!Learn More About Oscar and Kiya via their Book " Confessions: The Truth About Perfect Timing: A Couples Guide To Reaching Everything You Desire In Life."Today, too many of us allow doubts, fears, and excuses to control our life; we self-sabotage our dreams, passions, and goals. What would you do if you could get back those dreams, passions, and goals you gave up on 5 – 10 – 15 years ago? What would you do with the opportunity to reawaken the dreams that you’ve been putting on hold, because the timing just wasn’t right?Learn More: https://thoughtleaders.ndemandconsulting.com/ Or text "Business" to 6786721444Get a quick 360 view of Oscar and Kiya Frazier here: https://couplepreneurs360.com/

