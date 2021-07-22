Lawyer Moms Foundation Announces Molly Olivia Steinsapir Junior Advocate Award
Annual Prize Recognizing Youth Activism to be Awarded for the First Time During Kids Take a Stand 2021; Award Honors the Memory of 12-Year-Old Molly SteinsapirARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyer Moms Foundation announced it will award the Molly Olivia Steinsapir Junior Advocate Award next month to a youth activist demonstrating passion, intellectual curiosity, a deep sense of fairness, and commitment to making a better world.
The award is named in memory of Molly Olivia Steinsapir, a loving, joyous 12-year-old whose life was cut far too short due to traumatic brain injury sustained in a bicycling accident. Among her many gifts, Molly was a fierce advocate for a variety of social causes; since her passing in February 2021, #TEAMMOLLY has evolved into a global movement of kindness.
To honor Molly’s memory and her activist spirit, Lawyer Moms Foundation, in partnership with Molly’s family and the Molly Steinsapir Foundation, has created the annual Molly Olivia Steinsapir Junior Advocate Award (the “Molly Award”). Each year, Lawyer Moms Foundation will solicit nominations from around the U.S. for children under the age of 18 who are making a difference through advocacy and inspiring others to do the same. The Molly Award winner will receive a stipend from Lawyer Moms Foundation and be featured as part of the Lawyer Moms Foundation “Kids Take a Stand” Activism Week, August 9-15, 2021.
The Molly Award will be presented for the first time in Summer 2021. Nominations (which may include self-nominations from children over age 12) are due Tuesday, August 3, 8:00 PM PDT and should be submitted through the Lawyer Moms website or via email to info@lawyermomsfoundation.org. Nominations should include name, hometown, contact information (parent contact information for children ages 12 and under), and a description of under 250 words of how the youth activist is making a difference in ways that emulate Molly’s values and character. The winner will be selected by representatives of Lawyer Moms Foundation and Molly’s family.
Nominate yourself or another youth activist today! Together, we can harness the power of activism for kids, by kids.
About Kids Take A Stand: Each year since 2018, using the innovative DIY toolkit designed by Lawyer Moms Foundation, kids across the U.S. have hosted lemonade stand and bake sale fundraisers (including virtual stands in 2020), raising a total of more than $100,000 for migrant families and families separated by the cash bail system. In 2021, Kids Take a Stand will recognize and encourage youth activism in support of a wide variety of causes in the many ways kids can take a stand. Leading up to and during the week of August 9, Lawyer Moms Foundation will feature children and families using the hashtag #kidstakeastand as they engage in activism in their communities. Whether hosting a food drive, organizing a stream clean-up, leading a literacy program, running a race, staffing a voter registration table, or launching a tried-and-true lemonade stand and bake sale, kids will be calling out local and global problems and taking a stand to fix them. Kids Take a Stand will culminate the weekend of August 14-15, including announcement of the Molly Award winner.
About Lawyer Moms Foundation: Lawyer Moms Foundation (the sister organization of Lawyer Moms Action, originally formed as Lawyer Moms of America) conducts charitable and educational activities on issues affecting children and families in communities historically marginalized within the U.S. This includes immigration, food security, clean water, cash bail, mass incarceration, and more. Lawyer Moms Foundation believes in the power of activism to stand up for kids -- particularly youth activism, where kids themselves take a stand. Lawyer Moms Foundation works to strengthen democratic institutions and voting rights, and to promote civic education and engagement, so no child has to suffer under inhumane or neglectful policies at the local, state, or federal level and every child is empowered to take a stand.
For more information on Kids Take a Stand and Lawyer Moms Foundation, visit: www.lawyermomsfoundation.org.
