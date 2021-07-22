2local Update: New Exchange Listing Announcement

The protocol offers a sustainable and prosperous ecosystem that features Yield farming & staking, loyalty platform, hybrid exchange (swap), and many others.

DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG, NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market has contributed to several investors, firms, and economies. Now, “the world breathes cryptocurrencies,” and numerous projects provide the platform for individuals to benefit from the crypto space. One of such platforms is 2local, which offers users many incentives to increase their yield. 2local is a decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network (BSC). The unique platform features a swap exchange, yield farming, staking platform, loyalty platform, and most importantly, a security audit by Certik. In essence, 2local is a loyalty platform that supports sustainability and prosperity for its users. Asides from the features above, the protocol also has a payment application with exchange options, a cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies, a Debit card, marketplace in-app with affiliated companies, and a decentralized multi-currency wallet.

Since its launch in 2018, the protocol has grown to become one of the top names in the defi market. In addition, its native 2local (2LC) token has gained adoption after listing on major decentralized exchanges. With this in mind, the BSC-based protocol has announced significant updates to its users, representing a massive boost for even more adoption.


2Local Making Big Moves in the DeFi Space

2local has experienced significant growth in the Decentralized Finance landscape. The platform has updated its smart contract and moved to the Binance Smart Chain network. What’s more, its 2LC token will be listed on more exchanges after its successful listing on Bitrue. The listing on Bitrue was a significant milestone for the protocol, causing massive adoption of the protocol. 2local token went up by 264.68% during the time of listing amidst the market volatility. The protocol has come a long way, accomplishing a lot in the process. After getting audited by Certik, partnering with Simplex, and being listed on Bitrue, PancakeSwap, Coingecko, and CoinMarketCap, 2local is set to make another big step.

As stated earlier, the protocol is set to list its token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXes). In this light, 2local took to its Twitter page to announce its listing on the Exmarkets exchange and P2PB2P exchange, and trading will begin on 20th July at 9 AM UTC. After this, the defi protocol will move on to listing on Latoken, according to its roadmap.

To conclude, 2local has shown that it wants to keep developing. Even after the delay caused by the COVID pandemic, the progress on its roadmap is a valid justification of development. For more updates about the purpose-driven protocol, read its whitepaper.

About 2local: 2local is a loyalty platform that supports local-2-local prosperity and sustainability. The protocol recently moved to the Binance Smart Chain, and its 2LC token is designed to rise in value as part of a cashback system. This is to work towards its goal to achieve a sustainable and prosperous ecosystem for all.


