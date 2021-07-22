Synthesio, an Ipsos Company, Recognized as a “Leader” in AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms
Synthesio, an Ipsos company, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021.NEW-YORK CITY, FORMS.IDEAL.BANKNAME, FRANCE, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthesio, an Ipsos company, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021. Forrester evaluated the nine most significant providers in the emerging AICI category, and Synthesio tied for the top score in the strategy category.
Forrester’s evaluation considered 10 criteria along with feedback from customers, and noted that Synthesio “Offers the strongest proactive explanatory capability” and “Is a best fit for enterprises seeking to turbocharge their market research function.” In addition, Forrester’s evaluation gave Synthesio differentiated ratings in the Data sources, Domains and languages, Analytics and reporting, Product roadmap, and Market approach criteria.
According to the Forrester report, “Synthesio’s reference customers tout the engaged, consultative, and thorough services partnership for getting them up and running. Longer-term customers praise the vendor’s ambitious roadmap, which has showcased actionable, use-case-specific frameworks since its 2018 acquisition by Ipsos.“
The Forrester report states, “Synthesio’s flexible service model, from do-it-yourself to full service, helps market researchers mature their ability to drive data-driven decision-making that matters across the functions they serve.”
Commented Jim Delaney, Synthesio’s chief executive officer:
“We were pleased to be recognized as a “Leader” in Forrester’s AICI evaluation. We have assembled a talented team committed to delivering an industry-leading AI-powered platform. Our AICI platform supports the broadest set of online and offline data sources and provides the most advanced natural language understanding and AI algorithms, powered with the integration of Ipsos analytical frameworks. We are bullish on the future of AICI and our hybrid approach for helping clients gain the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their global markets and buyers.”
Added Leendert de Voogd, Ipsos Global Service Line Leader for Social Intelligence Analytics:
“Our vision when we acquired Synthesio was fueled with the belief that the future of market research would be driven by technological innovation, data ingestion from any source, and the unparalleled power of human-machine teams to deliver AI-powered predictive analytics. We are excited that Forrester is recognizing the importance of this new category.”
About Synthesio
Synthesio, an Ipsos company, is a global leader in AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence. Our hybrid offering provides companies, brands, and agencies with the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their markets and buyers. Our AICI platform, powered by the most advanced natural language understanding and AI algorithms, supports the broadest set of online and offline data sources and fully leverages Ipsos’ award-winning analytical frameworks. Synthesio was founded in 2006 and has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.
Press contact:
Aurore Legentil
alegentil@synthesio.com
Aurore LEGENTIL
Synthesio
alegentil@synthesio.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn