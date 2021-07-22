MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING FIRM LUCKY FIND HOSPITALITY & AWARD-WINNING ARCHITECTURE FIRM, RAD LAB, ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
First Joint Hotel Project to Open in St. Thomas, USVI at Year’s EndSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lucky Find Hospitality, a leading hospitality consultancy, and management company for boutique hotels in the immersive travel space, and RAD LAB, a pioneering architectural firm that transforms urban spaces and designs unique residential and commercial structures, announce a formal partnership that brings their shared vision for the future of the immersive hotel landscape to life.
Co-founded by longtime friends Rigel Bitterman and Nick Ovanessoff, Lucky Find Hospitality provides expert guidance and hands-on support to launch, grow and optimize unique hotel concepts across the globe. They offer a comprehensive suite of services that provides their hotel partners with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to be successful in a highly competitive & ever-changing market.
Together, Philip Auchettl, David Loewenstein and Jason Grauten founded the San Diego-based, RAD LAB. Trailblazers in their field, the international award-winning company gained recognition when they turned former vacant lots in their hometown into community gathering spaces that notably used renovated shipping containers as focal design points. They provide full-service design and architecture services to their residential, commercial and hospitality clients, helping to create award-winning spaces, around the globe.
Considered one of San Diego’s most successful and pioneering architectural companies, RAD LAB has been the recipient of numerous accolades for architecture and urban design, and has been featured in numerous publications including The New York Times, Arch Daily, and Dwell magazine. In 2018, they received the AIA Young Architect of The Year Award and the AIA Urban Design Award and in 2019 the team was awarded first place in the APR World Architecture & Design Awards.
“Partnering with Lucky Find from the start of concept design is critical,” says co-partner Jason Grauten. “Our strategic partnership and collaboration will carry a tremendous impact to the success of each project’s programming, flow and overall function of the space. Hospitality is all about experiences and quality service and incorporating Lucky Find’s expertise in operating knowledge, into the design from the gates, will be a game-changer to the overall success of our clients.”
Lucky Find Hospitality co-founder RIgel Bitterman notes that, “in addition to being an opportunity to collaborate with absolute visionaries in the unique design and architecture space to create world-class hospitality experiences, this partnership gives our collective team the ability to provide our clients with a cohesive plan that roadmaps the journey from unique hotel concept through every phase of design, build and operation of a successful hotel business.”
Working together, they will provide their hotel partners with a proactive, blended approach to hotel design and development, ultimately creating a more thorough, immersive and exceptional guest experience as well as a more valuable hospitality asset for ownership. Their first joint project is the Hideaway at Hull Bay Beach in St. Thomas, USVI. The exclusive 18-room beachfront, property ideal for weddings, mid-size family gatherings, and events will open at the end of the year. Designed by RAD LAB, an open-air restaurant venue, suitable for multiple vendors, and a roof deck with ocean views will debut in the latter half of 2022. The pair is also undergoing Series-A funding for a first-of-its-kind immersive glamping resort in Joshua Tree, California, and are in the concept/design phase for several other projects in Mexico, South Texas, and Upstate New York, to name a few.
For more information please visit Lucky Find Hospitality and RAD LAB or @luckyfindmgmt @radlabsd
