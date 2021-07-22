OTE- Online Training & Education is a British Education platform, launches Make-up, Skin and Hair Professional Course.
Explore everything about Make-up, Skincare and Hair Styling with live online training, practical assignments, video lectures and become an Expert BeauticianLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, ENGLAND, JULY 22, 2021: Students can join course as per their interests, using OTE- Online Training & Education Platform, A Product of Lam Aid Ltd - A British MNC. We ensure to provide skill enhancement course materials, training and online tests in order to make education seekers capable to achieve your education goals.
• Our online courses are of three types which include Professional training courses, video courses, and language courses.
• Professional training courses are available for degree and diploma holders as well and under this category, people can opt for other courses such as language courses i.e. IELTS, TOEFL, Spoken English, Arabic, Korean, Chinese etc
• We also conduct online tests for students such as verbal ability test, General Knowledge (GK) tests, Aptitude Tests, etc.
We also provide online webinar, online meetings, seminar related to education and conference meeting all over the world. However, students who need to attend to the online webinars or meeting need to register themselves on OTE-Online Training & Education platform first. If a student has already registered, then he/she needs to login with authorized login credentials.
Moreover, in order to attend online quiz/test related to a specific course, students need to enrol that course by logging with their login credentials. Similarly, if a student wants to attend webinars or meetings online related to a particular course, they need to enrol the course they are interested in. As after logging to the OTE website or mobile application, they will be able to attend the online conference meetings or webinars and quiz.
Apart from this, we also provide an opportunity to the job-seekers to apply for different job posts through OTE-Online Training & Education website or mobile app. Job-seekers can login to OTE platform and apply online for job posts related to their educational and professional background and interest and take their dream job.
What we are offering:
Professional Make-up, Skin care & Hair Styling Course! Join for Live Online Training, Videos and Practical Assignments at OTE web portal.
• British Certificate by BAIPTO on course completion
• Courses available in English, Bengali and Hindi
• Extremely suited for Home Makers, Professionals and Teenagers
• Admissions are Open, Limited seats.
PROMOTIONAL OFFER:
INDIVIDUAL COURSE FEE-
SKIN - INR 8500 = BDT 10,000 = USD 115, DURATION- 1 MONTH
HAIR- INR 15,000 = BDT 17,000 = USD 200, DURATION- 2 MONTHS
MAKEUP- INR 10,000 = BDT 12,000 = USD 135, DURATION- 1 MONTH
COMBINED COURSE FEE-
SKIN + HAIR + MAKEUP = USD $ 350 = INR 24,500 = BDT 28,000
Our Android app is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...
For admission related or any other queries: -
Madhushree Banerjee
Business Administrator (India)
Email: admin@ote.org.uk
Website: https://ote.org.uk/
WhatsApp & Cell: + 91 9748888911
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline/photos/a.113336570477067/152627166548007/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/
Dr. Iftekhar Shams
Lam Aid Limited
+44 7440 304828
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn