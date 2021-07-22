“Scott Kelly joins the IKAR Global Institute”

Scott Kelly

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Kelly, the most famous Astronaut alive, joined the Leadership Counsel of the IKAR Global Institute, based in Vienna.

Scott is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired astronaut, and a retired US Navy Captain.

A veteran of four space flights, Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the yearlong mission to the ISS.

In October 2015, he set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut.

Scott will chair the “Beyond Earth” Cluster of the Institute and also support the recently launched initiative #1MillionFutureLeaders, the worlds biggest impact initiative!

The IKAR Global Institute (IKAR Institute) is a business think tank that promotes the betterment of the human condition through enterprise and innovation.

The IKAR Institute is action oriented and business focused. As opposed to a think-tank, they are a do-tank that mobilizes the resources of their vast network in business and politics to enable market-based solutions to global challenges.

Their primary objective is to build a vibrant community, provide thought leadership, and promote new opportunities for the thinkers, doers, makers, and innovators building the economics and societies of the future.

”Scott wrote history, as the Human who stayed for the longest time ever in space. We are sure with his involvement in the Institute, he will support us to write history too, stated Mario Diel, Co-Founder of IKAR Global Institute.

“The whole world is talking today about the space, its challenges and chances. Scott is one of the few humans who ever have stayed in space. His perspectives will be crucial for our concepts and strategies prepared by the Institute”, said Howard Beasey, Co-Founder of the IKAR Global Institute.

“Already during my time as the Vice Chancellor of Austria, the potential opportunities and threats related to Space Industry were having my highest attention. Having Scott Kelly on board and sharing with us his experience and vision is such an honor and I proudly welcome Scott to the IKAR Global Institute”, stated Michael Spindelegger, Chairman and Co-Founder of the IKAR Global Institute