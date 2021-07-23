Botanical Nutrition Company VK Platinum Announces Upcoming ICO Purchase and Staking for PlatinumO2 Crypto Token
VK Platinum shares vital cellular level health and wellness nutrition research, supported by PlatinumO2 crypto tokenATLANTA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VK Platinum today announced its upcoming ICO purchase and staking for its revolutionary Platinum02 crypto token. VK Platinum has developed an innovative approach to optimum living, beginning with mind and body, which are the “absolute essentials for self-mastery.”
Through decades of evidence-based scientific research, application of the results of VK Platinum’s discoveries is ready to be shared. The prime awareness of optimal health and wellness through superior nutrition has been confirmed at the cellular level and the Platinum02 crypto token will support the manufacture and distribution of VK Platinum’s proprietary products.
“VK Platinum is a company specializing in botanical nutrition from natural, uncultivated wild plants,” said CEO and research expert Dr. Sebi. “These plants provide an essential source of nutrition for humans based on exhaustive research, proving that VK Platinum has discovered the optimal nutrition product available for people today. The premise of the nutritional model is simple and scientific because all life forms on the planet evolved primarily through plant life. Food for animals and humans is the premise of pre-Jurassic botanical plant kingdoms that form a powerful nutritional defense ‘army.’”
According to Dr. Sebi, “2020 presented the world with the evidence of just how the COVID-19 global pandemic has fundamentally altered the course of human history. VK Platinum is the only company that has taken a global view of the nutrition spectrum to meet the challenges of humanity with a health and wellness planetary action plan. We focus on pre-Jurassic botanical nutrition as a viable force of nature. The original sustenance for early humans is the key to our future pointing to our choosing an optimal diet now. We aim to rebuild robust human immune systems and utilize modern digital data and cryptocurrency to make this a reality for long-term human health.”
The Platinum02 tokens’ value range will include an option to fund botanical production, which provides token “stakers” with three bonuses, including a specific percentage of tokens earned each harvesting, a 25% discount on all products purchased by stakers themselves and a package of profit-sharing benefits. These bonus offers apply to all health and nutritional products.
VK Platinum’s Platinum02 crypto token provides numerous opportunities for B2B partnership options. Stakers will have access to a global network grid token pillar, digital wallet options, use of the VK Platinum app, R&D exploration initiatives, as well as a planetary botanicals DNA nutrition initiative.
The important categories involved in basing cryptocurrency on pure, botanical nutritional health include a participant’s stake for value and earnings, share care,” mobilizing the masses” with an information campaign, building P2Pi3, super affiliate network opportunities, auto shipping for stakers and managing token value accrual.
Dr. Sebi encourages nutrition and cryptocurrency pioneers to, “control your mind, control your time, control your money, control your health, control your growth and control your path.”
For more information, visit Platinumvk.com or PlatinumO2.com.
