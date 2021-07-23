Biggest Fraud in Florida? New Dimension to $740 Million Jury Verdict in Tatlici Brothers’ Case
FLORIDA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top verdict obtained in Florida in 2019 is now facing fraud and deliberate and intentional perjury allegations in Tatlıcı Brothers case.
The $740 million jury verdict is “the biggest Fraud on the Court, in dollar terms, ever to have occurred in … the whole State of Florida (Case No: 39-502018CA002361XXXXMB),” claimed Ugur Tatlici’s lawyer Steven G. Goerke in the forty-four-page long filing. Evidence is “clear and convincing.”
According to international lawyer and expert Alper Tunga Cevik “Mehmet Tatlici and his lawyers have remained silent on the fraud and perjury allegations amid the heated controversy over the top verdict’s validity due to the improper service of papers and the Palm Beach Courts’ lack of authority over Ugur Tatlıcı. At first, Mehmet claimed he was ready to give up pursuing all actions when he asked Ugur to pay him $740 million in cash through an official settlement offer in 2010—the amount Mehmet believed it’s his rightful share of the inheritance.
Unable to settle then, the half-brother’s bitter inheritance fight has eventually led to more than a hundred criminal complaints and lawsuits in the last twelve years. In 2018, Mehmet Tatlıcı asked the Palm Beach jury something different than the inheritance— to award him hundreds of millions of dollars on his defamation and alleged business losses claims due to some websites allegedly linked to his brother Ugur Tatlici. Mehmet argued that the defamatory websites caused him to lose his alleged real estate project in Turkey’s major city Istanbul— the “Coexist Project.”
Alper Tunga Cevik said, ‘’The jury, who listened to how Mehmet was allegedly wronged, came to a $740 million, five-line verdict in about thirty minutes in Ugur’s absence. Interestingly, the verdict is the same amount to the penny as in Mehmet’s settlement offer 11 years ago. The verdict gave our client Ugur Tatlici food for thought once he learned. We believe that Mehmet engaged in forum shopping because of sympathetic juries, the availability of contingency fees, and the tendency of American juries to award high damages. We know Florida is a very popular destination among forum shoppers. With that in mind, the lawyers began to investigate whether Mehmet and his lawyers improperly influenced the Florida court and jury to make them award the false damages claimed in this case.’’
Fraud on the Court, Perjury, False Documents, and the Fabrication of Damages
International lawyer and expert Alper Tunga Cevik added ‘’Elliot Zimmerman of Fort Lauderdale, a board-certified IP expert in website development, provided that the websites mentioned in the letters allegedly destroying Mehmet’s very lucrative contract in 2014 did not even exist at the time. Among the other overwhelming evidence, these fabricated and backdated letters come to the forefront in arguing that Mehmet perjured himself and caused fraudulent documents to be created and introduced into Florida courts. We have also questioned Mehmet’s alleged project in Turkey, only to find out that the alleged development was impossible to realize under Istanbul’s zoning rules. The properties at the alleged project site have never been acquired, either. Besides, Mehmet Tatlıcı was previously detained by law enforcement officers for the crime of forgery of documents in Turkey, three months before the jury trial in Florida.’’
Fraud Allegations Reaching Mehmet Tatlıcı’s Lawyers
“Ugur’s lawyer maintained that Jeremy Friedman, Esq. and the Downs Law Group, PA, aided in the fraud on [the] court by admitting into evidence false documents in support of a huge but fictitious damage request. This is not the first time Friedman has found himself facing serious legal problems. Two Louisiana law firms sued Friedman and his law firm Downs Law, saying the Miami firm falsely induced their mutual clients to enter into new agreements with Downs Law alone and attempted to strip them of earnings for work on multidistrict litigation regarding Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.” said Alper Tunga Cevik .
Alper Tunga Cevik
