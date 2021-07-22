Easybook.com completes USD5M Series-C Fundraise led by Emissary Capital
BUTTERWORTH, PENANG, MALAYSIA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating Across Southeast Asia, Easybook.com Provides Ticketing and Route Management Software Solutions to Transport Vehicle Operators.
Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, 22, July, 2021 – With rumblings of doom and gloom in the online ticketing services, Easybook.com is a breath of fresh air. The Malaysia based online ticketing service; Easybook.com is a leading Southeast Asian long-range mobility software provider. The company has just completed a Series-C funding round led by investment firm Emissary Capital (Emissary). The round equaling a total of USD5M features a combination of both new and vendor shares, and will be utilized to bolster Easybook's already significant presence across the region.
The company provides ticketing and route management software solutions to bus, train and ferry operators across the region. Operating in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, Easybook currently manages a staggering USD1.6B worth of regional long-range travel inventory in an industry estimated to be worth north of USD11B a year, giving the business a strong market presence and significant room for growth.
In addition to moving its HQ to Malaysia, the new capital will be utilized to expand the company's inventory as well as drive revenue through additional monetization strategies. The business will continue its efforts to add to its suite of software solutions including additional functionality in the bus/ferry terminal management space.
Replete with multiple types of landscapes and diverse orientations of the public for travelling along the Southeast Asian regions, Easybook.com is a perfect and one stop solution. Easybook is the clear solution for a variety of operators, providing them with an advanced suite of functions. Of the regions estimated 5,000 route operators, the company already services over 1,200 of them.
Easybook has multiple high-yielding master plans in the pipeline; it intends to utilize the USD5M raised to drive more growth into the business. This will be done by expanding its inventory and developing monetization strategies for the assets that it currently controls. This will be done to move the company towards an IPO in the next 24 to 36 months.
Managing Director of Easybook, William Lee said: "We are very happy with the completion of this funding round. The capital from this investment will go a long way in expanding our presence and growing our inventory. This will be a key as we line up for an IPO in the coming years. Having a partner like Emissary that brings operational value to the table is what attracted us to the deal”.
Managing Partner at Emissary, Erman Akinci, stated, "We are very excited about this investment. We have been impressed with what William and the Easybook team have done over the past several years. They have secured what we feel is one of the region's most valuable travel assets. This deal allows us to get in on an amazing business that has been unfairly affected by COVID-19 and is expected to rebound swiftly as travel restrictions are lifted through 2021 and 2022."
About Emissary Capital: Emissary Capital is a Malaysia-based boutique investment firm focusing on ASEAN growth companies. The team is made up of current and ex-founders that have built sizable businesses across Southeast Asia. The firm utilizes an active-management strategy with a key focus on operational value adding. The firm was launched in late 2020 and currently has 200M in AUM. For more information, visit emissarycapital.com
About Easybook.com: Easybook.com is Southeast Asia's leading long-range mobility software provider. The business provides ticketing and route management solutions to mobility operators across the region. Servicing over 1,200 clients and managing USD1.6B worth of travel inventory, Easybook is Southeast Asia's grassroots mobility solutions provider.
Albert Lau
