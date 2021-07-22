Chronicles of a Navy Man
A look at the experiences of a “frog man”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life in the Navy can be tough and challenging. However, it can also yield some great experiences for people who devote their lives to the sea, in defense of freedom, safety, and the American way. These experiences, whether good or bad, happy or sad, can shape the way the life of a “frog man” goes, and this is the same for every man and woman who heeds the call of the Navy and signs up for a life of service, and to some extent, adventure. Such a life is chronicled in the book written by George Worthington called "Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir".
Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, U.S. Navy (Retired) is a highly experienced Naval Officer whose lifetime of service for the country is rivaled only by the stories and experiences of other highly decorated officers in our history. A true-bred American, George, who was born in Louisville, Kentucky, heeded the call of the Navy at an early age, signing up as soon as he could. With no time at all, he graduated with an Ensign commission in June 1961, and not long after went on numerous tours, starting with the USS Halsey Powell. He had different high-profile commands until he retired from active duty in September 1992.
The book is about George’s experiences in the Navy and lists down in great detail the different notable events and assignments he had to go through during a pivotal time in U.S. history. It is a book that will be fascinating to fans of the Navy and the military at large, but also for people who want to have a glimpse of what happens behind the curtains. It has different detailed stories of missions and deployments, along with what George learned from them –lessons that can be applied in everyday life.
