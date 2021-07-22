The Life of a Frog Man
An in-depth look at life in the NavyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The life of someone who has signed up to serve in defense of their country and freedom can be full of colorful and fantastic stories. These tales, whether they’re of adventure or peril, are shared by those men and women in uniform who have lived their lives deployed in many different countries, for many different purposes. Life in the Navy, however, due to the nature of the job, can be even more full of twists and turns, all while imparting life lessons that will stay with people forever. One such life can be found in the book written by author George Worthington titled "Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir".
Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, U.S. Navy (Retired) has spent nearly his entire life in service of his country. Born in Louisville, Kentucky but grew up in Tucson, Arizona, George quickly set out to join the U.S. Naval Academy as soon as he could and graduated with an Ensign commission in June 1961. He went on his first tour aboard the USS Halsey Powell and from then on, he has gone on numerous deployments and commands up until he retired from active duty in September 1992. Among his notable commands were that of SEAL Team One, Inshore Undersea Warfare Group ONE, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE, and Naval Special Warfare Command.
The book is George’s autobiographical look at life in the Navy, specifically one with his Naval career. It places special emphasis on the different challenging and trying assignments during a crucial era in American history. The pages are full of details of different kinds of deployments and missions, both national and international, and the personal lessons George learned and gained in the process. It gives an in-depth look at the life of a Navy officer, the process in determining actions and decisions, and the repercussions both to the country and the self.
If you’re a fan of the Navy or the sea, then this book is definitely for you. Grab a copy today!
Visit the author's website at www.grworthington.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 8006086550
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter