Frogs Runnin’ Around
The exciting life of a Navy manCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A life of service is one dedicated to the country and its people. From the very moment a civilian takes a life of a serviceman, his whole path changes forever. His decisions, whether professional and personal, are dictated by the fervent desire to protect one’s country. Joining the military will bring one to an exciting albeit challenging journey, both literally and figuratively. Such is the life of George Worthington, a retired U.S. Navy Admiral and he shared his tale in his book, "Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir".
George, who was born in Louisville, Kentucky in the late ’30s, grew up in Tucson, Arizona. He would later go to Connecticut before eventually spending one year at Brown University. As fate would have it, he would begin his military career as a young student in the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated in June 1961. His first tour was aboard the destroyer USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), a voyage that will begin numerous assignments, training, and deployments including being part of several distinguished naval teams. He also served as a Naval Attaché, Chief of Naval Operations, and later on became the first Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations before ending his days of active duty in September 1992.
The book takes a closer look at George’s life, providing vivid and detailed anecdotes of his journey to becoming a military man. A first-hand account of life in the U.S. Navy, within the pages of this book is the remarkable story of how a boy becomes a man through education, military training, assignments, and deployments. It also highlights the dedication a life of service entails and how it shapes a person’s life.
If you're hooked on the idea of reading through the details of a sailor's life, then this is the book for you. Grab a copy today!
Visit the author's website at www.grworthington.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 8006086550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter