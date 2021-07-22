The Soldier’s Truths
A military’s life doesn’t have to end by fading away but is meant to be shared for the world to seeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir", George R. Worthington delves into a significant period in his life by sharing his experiences throughout through an inside look at the training and various assignments he received while in the Navy. Each chapter demonstrates the lessons he gained from the various tours and provides vivid details which give a deeper understanding of what it means to truly go “running’ with the frogs.”
Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, U.S. Navy (Retired) was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937 and grew up in Tucson, Arizona. He attended South Kent School in Connecticut, spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S. Naval Academy, and graduated with an Ensign commission in June 1961. His first tour was in USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. After a two-year flag aide assignment with Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla SEVEN, he volunteered for Underwater Demolition Team training in Coronado, California, graduating with Class 36, and deployed to Seventh Fleet operations, 1966-67 Navy commands were SEAL Team ONE, Inshore Undersea Warfare Group ONE, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE, and Naval Special Warfare Command. Other staff tours were with Naval Special Warfare Group (Vietnam), U.S. Embassy, Cambodia (as Naval Attache), Chief of Naval Operations, and first Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Special Operations). He graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges. He retired from active duty in September 1992.
From the effects on family life to the connections to historical figures, some of us don’t realize we have; this book has a bit of everything that everyone can enjoy.
