Airtame and SECO sign a multi-year supply agreement for customized edge computers
Over Euro 10 million business until 2023AREZZO, ITALY, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airtame, on a mission to Make Screens Smarter, and SECO SpA, reference player in the field of technological innovation and Internet of Things solutions, have signed an agreement for the supply of customized edge computer powered by SECO, to be delivered on a three-year period starting from 2021.
SECO will make the first units available to Airtame within 2021, with the overall agreement being worth over Euro 10 million on the three-year period.
“We’ve been impressed with SECO’s in-house development capabilities, and their position as an Intel Gold Partner. Their extensive production facilities make SECO an ideal partner in our drive to diversify our supply chain and expand our own reach in the AV market”, said Attila Sukosd, CTO of Airtame.
“We strongly believe that Digital Signage and new technologies will open up new ways of communication among people. We are glad to support our clients in designing innovative business models, and we are delighted to start our collaboration with Airtame, thanks to which we further increase our presence in the Digital Signage education, office and retail world”, said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO.
Airtame
Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Budapest.
SECO
SECO (IOT.MI), listed on Borsa Italiana’s Mercato Telematico Azionario (STAR segment), is a center of excellence in the field of technological innovation and integration. The company has been operating in the high-tech market for over 40 years, designing, developing and manufacturing cutting-edge proprietary technological solutions for industrial clients. SECO products range from miniaturized computers to standard or customized hardware, high-tech finished products and hardware-software integrated systems for highly diversified end-markets, including medical, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, wellness and vending systems. In addition, the company has further improved its product range by scaling the value chain with the launch of Clea, a proprietary Platform as A Service (i.e. PaaS), providing services and solutions for applications within the Internet of Things (“IoT”) allowing clients to manage their IoT Endpoints in an efficient, effective and simple manner. With over 450 employees and a turnover of €76.1 million as of December 31, 2020, SECO operates on a global scale with offices in Europe, North America, and Asia, as well as production facilities in Italy and China, serving more than 200 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaboration with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. SECO constantly focuses on corporate social responsibility, undertaking several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
