Bluu Patio Introduces New Products for Summer 2021

Bluu Beach Umbrella Bluu Sectional Sofa Set

Beach umbrella, loveseat sofa and deck boxes that encourages outdoor fun.

UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluu Patio is happy to announce that they have some great things in store for their loyal customers. Over the years Bluu Patio has been a forerunner in the patio furniture industry. With several customers sprawled all over the country, their services are highly coveted.

They have finally decided to add more items to their list of products. With the onset of summer, Bluu Patio has decided to take this opportunity and launch three of its new products. Since the recent pandemic has left us confined to our homes, It is a great excuse to invest money in your home and make it more comfortable for yourself. Bluu Patio has been working on this for quite some time and is now more than happy to finally show the customers what they are missing out on.

The three products include:

Beach Umbrella

Having an umbrella on your patio is not just for the sake of aesthetics but it is also very functional. This time around many of us won't be able to head to the beach but that does not mean you have to compromise on tanning. The beach umbrella from Bluu Patio can help you in this regard.

Priced at $49.99 - $69.99, their Beach Umbrella is a great addition to your patio. This highly durable patio umbrella is made of aluminum. The stand is sturdy and has a sand anchor that prevents the wind from blowing it away. The 7-tier designs hold the umbrella in its place without you worrying about it falling. The umbrella also comes with a built-in table that you can use to keep all your equipment. The umbrella is made with glass fibers that make it weather resistant.

You can take this umbrella to the beach if you want as it provides UV protection. The SPF 50 helps you enjoy the beach while you stay cool.

Sectional Sofa Set

A patio is not a patio unless you have a proper seating arrangement. You can get the loveseat Bluu Patio has recently released. The Candytuft Sectional sofa set costs $249 for a single seat and $399 for a set of love seat. This is a bargain as you get a high-quality metal frame with plush cushions., The cushions are made of Olefin fabric which is a high-quality durable fabric. The designers at Bluu patio have kept weather conditions in mind and designed the cushions to be waterproof.

The convenience does not end there, they have also made it extremely easy for the users to clean it. All you have to do is take a damp cloth and wipe off the sofa. If the stain is a bit stubborn you can use a mild soap without damaging the fabric.

The interesting quality of the love seat is that it has detachable backrests that users can take out and create a new style as per their choice. This gives room to users to be creative and come up with new decor and a new look for their patio every once in a while.

The dimensions for the love seat are 31.5 x 31.5 x25.2 inches which are fairly enough for two people to sit comfortably. Bluu Patio has also decided to offer a complete seat to go along with your love seat. Just add the required items to your cart.

100- Gallon Deck Box

The Gallon Deck box is designed to help store all your things easily. It is a box made of Polypropylene and Resin. You can use it anywhere you please. It is, however, an ideal addition to your patio. Not only will it help you store all the lining but it will also allow you to create a space for two people to sit. The deck box is priced at $209.99. This is a great deal for a place to sit as well as have storage space.

There are more things coming soon from Bluu Patio that all people should keep an eye out for!

About Bluu:

Bluu is an outdoor furniture and lifestyle company that believes in providing high-quality but affordable furniture. Their mission is to have a community where people can buy affordable furniture without having to compromise on comfortability and aesthetics.