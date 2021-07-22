Grief and Loss Life Coach Karen Trench to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his poem, The Sweet Taste of Grief, 13th-century Persian poet, Rumi, wrote: “I saw grief drinking from a cup of sorrow and called out. It tastes sweet, does it not? You have caught me, grief answered, and you have ruined my business. How can I sell sorrow when you know it’s a blessing?” How often when we suffer tremendous loss in our lives are we so deeply consumed by our heartache that we fail to recognize the valuable lessons that lay hidden beneath our pain?

After having experienced the tragic, unexpected suicide of her beloved husband in 2015, Karen Trench was in complete anguish and wondered how she could possibly reconcile his death on any level; mentally, emotionally, physically, or spiritually. Determined not to allow her grief to crush her, she began reading book upon book about others journey’s through loss; each of which began to create the space in her wounded heart that allowed her to know, on a deep level, that she too could and would survive. Along with reading dozens of books, she began exploring holistic healing modalities such as deep tissue massage, Reiki, and energy/crystal healing, along with yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices. Ultimately, these healing techniques, coupled with ongoing love and support of family and friends, and the keen insight and guidance of her therapist, inspired Karen to share her story in her award-winning book, Love Loss Light-Illuminating the Path Through Grief. The book depicts her step-by-step journey through grief and the many blessings that were bestowed upon her while on her quest to heal her broken heart; blessings that she shares with the reader with the fervent hope that they derive a measure of healing and comfort as they walk their own, unique path through loss.

One of the “blessings” Karen speaks of is the blessing of tears. “When we go through mourning, it’s absolutely healthy and perfectly natural to cry. Our tears are actually a sacred part of our healing that help us process our loss. Crying releases endorphins that not only ease our physical and emotional pain, but promote a sense of well-being. So, we should never hold back our tears, ever. They are tears of unspeakable love and unspeakable loss.”

After publishing Love Loss Light, Karen came to know that she wanted to continue to offer something more to others who have experienced a loss of any kind, but have, for whatever reason, arrived at a place on their journey where they feel “stuck” or are perhaps struggling to step fully into their lives. To that end, she is now also a grief and loss life coach. Using basic but powerful strategies, Karen is able to shift a client’s mindset from trauma and suffering to resolution and peace.

“As a grief and loss coach, one of the strategies I use is called present moment reminder. I help my clients reside in and be mindful of the present moment, because our tendency as human beings is to look to the past with regret, or to the future with fear. I help them come to know that the past and the future don’t matter, because neither one even exists—that the only thing that does exist is the present moment, which is where peace resides. It’s the one moment, one breath at a time principle.”

Since life is constantly calling us forward no matter our circumstances, Karen encourages her coaching clients to deeply explore their “interior world” in order to manifest positive changes in their “exterior world” all while honoring what they have lost and how far they have travelled on their unique path up to that point. By employing her own life experiences, her unique coaching tools and strategies, her genuine, compassionate approach, and through her book, Love Loss Light, which she will discuss in detail, Karen empowers her clients to achieve personal growth, expansion, advancement, and evolution on both the physical/material and spiritual planes.

“My writing and coaching are the conduits by which I am able to bring some measure of light, joy, and peace into the lives of those who may be hurting, stuck, or confused—and to help them move confidently forward into the life that awaits them after loss.”

It is Karen’s belief that every single life experience, whether we label it “good” or “bad,” are opportunities to learn the exact lessons necessary not only for our highest evolution as human beings on the physical plane but also for the highest evolution of our soul’s growth on the spiritual plane. And when it comes to the “experience” of loss, be it the loss of our job, our money, our pet, our home, our health, our reputation, our relationship, a loved one—she believes that we must learn to accept that loss is part of the gift of being human, and that no one escapes the gift of having this human experience without experiencing loss. Eventually, every one of us will lose someone or something we have loved and cherished. Love. Loss. Two sides of the same coin.

“Our lives are so precious. Each and every moment is a gift to be cherished and embraced. It’s essential that we are mindful that everything in life is transient. Nothing lasts forever. Nothing—except one thing, and that is love. Love is the heartbeat of all of creation. It is eternal and everlasting and is the greatest blessing of all.”

