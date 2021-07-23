Tamils Need US, EU and India’s help to build an economy : Vavuniya Mothers of Missing Children

1616th day of struggle in Vavuniya by the Moters of Missing Children Mothers with US and EU flags

There are 2 million Tamils living in foreign countries. They are fond of the native food of our homeland, which can be the basis of an export economy.

If the Chinese can set up a Sea cucumber farm in Kilinochchi, the US, EU, and India can do the same thing in the Tamil homeland.” — G. Rajkumar

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association, Gopalakrishnan Rajkumar, called on US, EU and India to help Tamils' economy by investing directly in the Tamil homeland on June 21, 2021.First of all, we want to deeply thank the US for sending COVID-19 vaccines. We know both Pfizer and Moderna are very powerful against the new Delta variant, with an efficacy of 99%.Tamils are struggling day to day for meals in most of our homeland, especially the mothers who have lost their children and their husbands.Currently, the Tamil economy relies heavily on foreign money coming from the relatives who live in Western nations. This is not a real economy. This money helps a very tiny fraction of the population and a small number of families.Our economy was taken over or otherwise decimated by the Sri Lankan army, including farming, business, fishing, construction, and more.Tamils have real potential to create a genuine and viable economy.There are 2 million Tamils living in foreign countries. They are fond of the native food of our homeland, which can be the basis of an export economy. We need many processing plants to preserve and pack many of our food items. Some of the food needs refrigeration.We can list some food items like vegetables, meat and fish curries, and puttu, dosa, appam, idly, and uppumaa. We can sell some raw materials for Tamil food, for example dosa flour, rice flour, odiyal, kurakkan, thinai, etc. There is a tremendous amount of natural medicine in our homeland that our Tamil diaspora population can use to help address the chronic diseases from which so many suffer.These food processing industries can create 50,000 jobs from cooking, processing, packing, exporting, sales, etc.Besides this, the technical and scientific know-how of the Tamils can help the technological sector of the economy by manufacturing chips and electronic parts, creating calling centers, and more. We know there are shortages in the US and EU for technology-related jobs.If the Chinese can set up a Sea cucumber farm in Kilinochchi, the US, EU, and India can do the same thing in the Tamil homeland.We will welcome the economic investment of the US, EU, and India. We need these investments very badly. The survival of the Tamils depends on this kind of business here in our homeland.For the last 74 years since independence, there has been no help from Sri Lanka to improve the economy of the Tamil homeland.We want the Tamil politicians when they meet with representatives and business leaders of the US and EU to request help for the Tamils’ economy and to work towards a secure future for our people.G. Rajkumar,The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association

வவுனியாவில் காணாமலாக்கப்பட்டோரின் உறவுகள் 1616 ஆவது நாளாக நடத்திய போராட்டம்