Dealer Profit Services Releases Current Fall Schedule For Maximizing F&I Profit and Minimizing F&I Risk

Dealer Profit Services

F&I Profit is critical - so is protecting profit by ensuring that you are not a target of fraud - giving up identities unintentionally or by being victimized

I listened to a webinar today that was talking about dealership profit and they never mentioned F&I. F&I should be at least an equal partner in your dealership's profit and maybe more. Protect it!”
— Myril Shaw
ATHENS, GA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealer Profit Services will be a lot of places this fall and ready to help dealers learn how to maximize their F&I Profit (10% on Amount Financed, 4.5% on Unit Sales) while also protecting their profit from all form forms of fraud and Identity Theft.

The current schedule, which is likely to substantially increase, is:

National Marine Lenders Association - Platinum Sponsor - Attending - Sept. 19 - 21, 2021

IBEX - Attending - Sept. 28 - 30, 2021

Boating Industry Elevate Summit - 2021 Leadership Council Member - Top 100 Sponsor - Table - Nov. 8 - 10, 2021

RVDA Conference and Exhibition - Associate Member - Speaker - Nov. 8 - 11, 2021

MRAA Dealer Week - Education Champion Sponsor - Booth - Hospitality Events (all nights) - Dec. 6 - 9, 2021

Dealer Profit Services is always open to help educate dealers on both sides of this equation and are committed to the fact that both earning and protecting are equally important.

F&I really does not stand for funny and irrelevant – or flinching and imploding. F&I really does stand for fabulous and incremental. Making it so on your bottom line is up to you.

The other side of F&I is protecting yourself and your customers from fraud, identity theft, and other forms of compliance failure. These can cost both your customers and you far more than you could ever make…they could cost you your dealership.

So, let’s start with making F&I fabulous. The attitude has to be “aggressive and graceful in retreat”. You will never get more than what you ask for the first time. You must always look for the maximum reserve. You must always offer all potential products. You must always be able to walk that back.

Set clear targets for your team. Not every deal will be the same, but you should be averaging over 7.5% F&I Profit on the amount financed. You MUST be hitting 100% Turnover on all deals – which means that cash or finance, all your deals go to your finance office. They may not be able to convert to finance, although 10% of the time they can, they can always sell protective products.

Look, you are not taking value, you are offering value in F&I. Your team needs to know this, or you need a team that does.

Your F&I Sales should, in the end, represent about 50% of your overall net profit. If you are missing that it is time t take another look.

Then there is the other side.

Fraud is a huge issue today and you have to be on the lookout. There are two sides that could significantly impact your dealership. One side is people’s identities being stolen so that the people buying your stuff are not really them – a pretty big problem – and then there is the other way where people with stolen identities from your dealership (through stolen identities- copied IDs, copied Apps, or other copied info) are buying things. Neither of these cases are good for you.

It is good to Fraud Proof your store by taking the steps needed to at least give yourself the “best practices” protection from the CFPB.

The Dealer Profit Services schedule is always evolving and filling!

Myril Shaw
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
+1 678-641-8419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Maxize Profit - Minimize Risk

You just read:

Dealer Profit Services Releases Current Fall Schedule For Maximizing F&I Profit and Minimizing F&I Risk

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Myril Shaw
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
+1 678-641-8419
Company/Organization
Dealer Profit Services, LLC
1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Ste 108 - 308
Athens, Georgia, 30606
United States
+1 678-641-8419
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The dealer’s partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its “best in the industry” reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks. Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, provide tools to assist you with your F&I performance measurement, create and train in all thing compliance – Red Flags, OFAC, Patriot Act and more, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

Dealer Profit Services

More From This Author
Dealer Profit Services Releases Current Fall Schedule For Maximizing F&I Profit and Minimizing F&I Risk
Synthetic Identity Fraud - The Latest Threat For Marine Dealers
Dealer Profit Releases Compliance Preparation. Compliance Certification Program
View All Stories From This Author