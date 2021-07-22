Klamath River Dams: KRRC’s Proposed Dam Removal Project – Minority Consensus For Environmental And Ecological Disaster

Famous engineer and dam builder J.C. Boyle, whose stock and trade was based on accuracy made a drawing of the natural lava dam and lake 'Clammittee' when he arrived in 1911 to build Copco 1 dam

Copco (seen in photo) and Iron Gate Lakes hold 45-billion gallons of fresh water that is desperately needed for domestic, agricultural and wildfire suppression uses under the Klamath River Basin Compact Act

A pair of threatened Western Pond Turtles at Copco Lake. Just one of many threatened and endangered species of flora and fauna. Photo: William E. Simpson II

This photo of a Bald Eagle at Copco Lake was taken by 16-year-old Jake Morgan who lives in the Community at Copco Lake