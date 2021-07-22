Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Connecticut-Based Book Artist and Composer Elise Lerner Launches New Website

<img src="bookart.jpg" alt="book artist and composer elise lerner">

Elise Lerner, Connecticut-Based Book Artist and Composer

<img src=“lpvinyl.jpg” alt=“LP Diary book art vinyl james taylor carol king ephemera”>

"LP Diary" is a memoir imbedded within music. Its pages consist of old records from my collection; Carol King-Tapestry, Joan Armatrading, Roxy Music, - Avalon, Suzanne Vega and James Taylor-Walking Man, that make up impressionable memories of a particular meaning.

<img src=“paperephemera.jpg” alt=“paper ephemera that tells fortune”>

"Daily Thread" - A miniature one-off paper ephemera that comes with an accompanying fortune.

Selected Zine, Ephemera, and Artist Book Collections to be Exhibited at Jeffrey Hirst Studio inside Bridgeport Arts Center in Chicago from July 23-August 21

Capturing life’s vignettes, my art is a butterfly net of colors, experiences, and emotions...using the mediums of book art and music...to invite a rich sensory experience of touch, vision, and sound.”
— Elise Lerner
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally Respected Multi-Media Book Artist & Songwriter Elise Lerner is pleased to announce the launch of her newly designed website.

One of the US’s innovative creatives, Elise integrates vision, language and sound, which form the combination of her passions as an artist and songwriter. In the book arts, she explores alternative forms of the codex and breaking the boundaries of what a book is and can be. Using materials such as acetate, wire mesh, machine embroidery and digital prints - often in combination, her work gravitates between two and three dimensions. Conceptually it addresses the intimate aspects of storytelling such as existential thoughts, body image, one’s place in the world - always from a female perspective and the struggles that accompany this.

“Elise’s one of a kind, truly intimate artist books take you on an exploratory road trip, post-Kerouac that ebbs, flows, and intermingles a variety of actual silk threaded lines that traverse an internal landscape often mixed with images and stories that reflect humor, pain and the absurdity of life,” Suzan Shutan, sculptor and installation artist says.

Elise’s “Zines, Memes, One Off’s, Limited Editions and Sewn Parables” map new aesthetic territory through the innovative use of paper, plastic, thread and LP vinyl. Via the medium of ephemera, fiber and textile art, “Enigmas and Commentary” meditates on the ethos and lore of relationships, vulnerability, and the vagaries of life.

The newest chapter in Elise’s work, is her line of “Daily Threads”, miniature handmade one-off’s each of which comes with an accompanying fortune. It is a wildcard purchase in which you must trust that what you receive is what is intended for you. The rich and tactile surface of each unique book uses the sewn line as a narrative to capture a fleeting thought, demonstrating the intuitive thread connecting the artist and the audience.

“Capturing life’s vignettes, my art is a butterfly net of vibrant colors, experiences, and emotions,” Elise says. “I am a storyteller who philosophizes the world with poignancy and comic relief. Using the mediums of book art and music composition, I integrate these elements to invite a rich sensory experience of touch, vision, and sound.”

Elise will be exhibiting her experimental encaustic drawings from July 23-August 21 in Gallery 3 in a group show of work created at the Jeffrey Hirst Studio inside Bridgeport Arts Center in Chicago, located at 1200 W 35th St, Chicago, IL 60609. The opening is Friday July 23, from 7PM-9PM.

Elise’s selected works are available for purchase on her website at www.eliselerner.com

