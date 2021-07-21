Statement from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on the Announcement of a Global Opioid Settlement with J&J and the Big Three Distributors

“The Opioid epidemic has worsened in Oregon. In 2020, 462 Oregonians died from unintentional opioid overdoses, up from 280 in 2019. This is a decades-long tragedy fueled by the opioid industry. We must finally find a way to bring these numbers down. The settlement announced today with the Big Three Distributors of opioids and J&J could provide over $320 million to Oregon over 18 years. The moneys would be used specifically to help fight the opioid epidemic. To obtain this payment will require the participation of Oregon’s local governments as well as the state. The settlement agreement is complex and will require careful review and coordination before Oregon will agree to sign-on. The agreement provides us with 30 days to perform our “due diligence.” I am eager to get this finalized, and look forward to working with our cities and counties in the best interests of all Oregonians.”