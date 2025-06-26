Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Hotline Warns of New Phone Number Transfer Scam

The Oregon Department of Justice’s Consumer Hotline is warning Oregonians about a new scam involving unauthorized transfers of phone numbers to different wireless carriers.

In the phone number porting cases reported, consumers received unexpected text messages or emails saying their phone number was being moved to another provider. The message included a PIN and urged them to call their mobile carrier to “secure” their number.

Unfortunately, when the consumer called their provider and shared the PIN, scammers were able to hijack their phone number. This caused service to be cut off and, in some cases, led to identity theft and financial loss. In one instance, a consumer discovered that their bank accounts had been accessed, and money was stolen.

This scam has impacted customers across multiple mobile phone carriers.

The Oregon DOJ urges anyone who believes they’ve been targeted or affected to file a complaint at www.oregonconsumer.gov.

Protect Yourself:

Never share a PIN or verification code sent to your phone or email — even with someone who claims to be your service provider.

Contact your carrier directly using the number on your bill or the company’s official website — not the number provided in an unsolicited message.

Add extra security to your account, like two-factor authentication or a port-out PIN, if your carrier offers it.

Monitor your phone and financial accounts for any unexpected changes or activity.

Scams are becoming more sophisticated — but staying informed is one of the best ways to protect yourself.