Regional Growth for Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation
Monty Nelson brings experience and leadership to the Mid-Atlantic & Southeast regions
We are thrilled to add Monty to our senior management team. Monty’s extensive retail mortgage experience and business development skills will augment our expansion along the southeastern seaboard.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation continues its growth initiative by announcing the addition of Monty Nelson to the Bay Capital Mortgage family. Monty will serve as Chief Production Officer and will be instrumental in Bay Capital’s presence in the Virginia region through the Carolinas.
— Tim Gough, CEO
“We are thrilled to add Monty to our senior management team” said Tim Gough, CEO of Bay Capital. “Monty’s extensive retail mortgage experience and business development skills will augment our expansion along the southeastern seaboard and develop strategic alliances in key markets”.
From Monty, “After speaking with the Executives at Bay Capital Mortgage it was clear to me that their culture was tailored to exceed the expectations of the both the borrower and sales team. Leo, Tim, and Dan have discovered the recipe that enables Bay Capital Mortgage to offer extremely competitive interest rates coupled with one of the most aggressive compensation packages in the industry. This formula will certainly give us the tools to meet the needs of solid producers in the industry.”
In support of Bay Capital’s priority of serving homeowners all throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region, having local experience is a key factor for providing outstanding customer service. The experience and resources of Bay Capital Mortgage paired with Monty’s professional experience will certainly serve the community well; his strengths include: leading growth initiatives, helping originators exceed their goals, and having an excitement and passion for the industry.
About Monty:
- 30 years of experience, starting in the mortgage industry in 1991 with Weyerhaeuser Mortgage as an originator.
- Recruited by George Mason Mortgage in 1997 as a producing Branch Manager.
- Originated for 22 years before moving into executive management.
- In 2013, promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development, Virginia and was tasked with leading the growth of George Mason Mortgage into Southern Virginia and the Carolinas. This leadership generated approximately $1 billion dollars in growth in just one (1) year.
- Upon his departure from George Mason Mortgage, Monty held the position of Executive Vice-President VP, Chief Production Officer.
- Married and resides in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia.
About Bay Capital Mortgage
Founded in 1994, Bay Capital Mortgage Corp. is a full service, independent mortgage banking company licensed Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. Annual originations exceed $1 billion in production.
Visit the website at www.BayCapitalMortgage.com and stay connected on social media.
Facebook: @baycapitalmtg and LinkedIn: Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation
Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
brian@pinstripesmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Get to know Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation...'We Close On Time, Every Time.'