L&C Style Productions Announces Multi Project Deal with David Oulton
The deal will see Oulton hosting three unscripted projects, and appearing in/producing a scripted comedy series, all produced by L&C Style Productions.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L&C Style Productions, a western Canada film and television studio, is excited to announce a partnership with talk show host David Oulton which will see the production of four series over the next two years. L&C Style Productions is the studio behind Oulton’s syndicated talk show, FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID, and this new partnership sees them working together on four additional projects.
The announced projects are an untitled fly-on-the-wall series following Oulton as he manages production, distribution and promotion of the talk show while running a real estate business concurrently. This project is currently in production and will also see appearances by Kelsea Forzani-Mannix, Tania Grassi, Ken Hsieh and a host of other prominent Canadians. The series began production at the RimRock Resort in Banff in June and is expected to film in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Mexico and several other locations over the next three months. Forzani-Mannix is also serving as a producer.
Additional projects under the deal include a lifestyle entertainment program with Oulton as the host, and feature several businesses and industries around Calgary. Oulton will also serve as host on the multi-episode food and travel docu-series JOURNEY TO TAIWAN, which will see the Canadian host travelling through Taiwan and experiences the various cultural, entertainment, cuisine, tourist and leisure aspects of the country. This series is set to premiere in 2022 and is a spin off from the critically acclaimed series "Journey to Japan" from LnC Style which is currently available to stream.
The final project under the deal is the forthcoming scripted comedy series RUBBED. The series is a sitcom which will see Oulton as part of the ensemble cast, along with serving as a producer. The series is currently in pre-production and set to go to camera in early 2022. Candace Schmidt will direct, with Luis Gonzalez set to be Director of Photography. RUBBED is slated to be produced as a packaged deal in association with Forzani-Mannix's Details Talent Agency.
All four projects are being developed and produced by L&C Style Productions, an award winning Calgary based production studio. The studio is run jointly by Candace Schmidt and Luis Gonzalez, and has seen great success in the past with the release of feature films, television series, music videos, and an array of other projects. L&C Style produced productions have garnered various award nominations and wins in the past, both for the studio and also Schmidt and Gonzalez independently.
Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, although both parties state it is “lucrative” for all sides. Oulton currently boasts a social media following of over 150,000 followers across all platforms, which provides an added asset of built in promotional opportunities for the upcoming projects.
In July 2020, Oulton’s talk show Face to Face with David premiered in the United States and United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video to great critical success. It now airs in multiple territories globally, and is available in Canada on OUTtv (who co-produced the third season), SLICE, Apple TV, Prime Video, River TV, the Global TV app, and soon to be airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network as well under a deal with Corus Entertainment. The series is created and hosted by Oulton, and produced by LnC Style and also airs in the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa.
