ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER NAMED AS A MEMBER OF THE ADVISORY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, was named a member of the 2021 New York Life Insurance Company Advisory Board of Directors. The Advisory Board of Directors (ABD) is made up of the current Council President and former Council Presidents who currently qualify for New York Life’s prestigious Chairman’s Council. Members of this elite group are among the most successful and professional Agents at New York Life and in the industry.
The ABD meets with top management in the New York Life Home Office twice per year to learn about the state of the Company and its strategic direction, as well as to provide input on products and services under development. The group offers invaluable producer-based insights from their own experience of running successful practices, as well as their own interaction throughout the financial services industry. From time to time, special task forces are also formed to address specific challenges and opportunities identified through the dialogue between the ABD members and Home Office executives. Given the high-end markets with which ABD agents work, as well as the intricacies of their practices, popular topics discussed may include updates on advanced market products and services, large case and special risk underwriting challenges and ways to leverage today’s technology to help support book-of-business management.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
Elizabeth M Metzger
