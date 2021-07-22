Tiger Tech identifying Delta Biomarkers

Rapid, Non-Invasive FDA Monitor adapting to COVID variants

UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at Tiger Tech stay ahead of COVID-19 mutations through their adaptive machine learning algorithms and FDA authorized non-invasive sensor system. “We’ve developed a unique solution that would allow for the immediate opening of all public facilities and allow schools to safely re-open,” says Harrison Wittels, Esq., Tiger Tech’s Chief Executive Officer.

After a first-of-its-kind FDA approval, Tiger Tech received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 screening device known as the COVID Plus monitor. Tiger Tech continues to monitor the COVID-19 virus and its variants using the COVID Plus monitor. The company has been tracking how the body responds to different variants by analyzing biometric data collected daily from RT-PCR positive COVID-19 subjects. Although the specific biomarkers identified by Tiger Tech Solutions in March of 2020 have not changed in positive subjects, the prominence of the biomarkers has evolved. This month specifically, the delta variant is statistically better characterized by a more acute and shorter period of hyperinflammatory biomarkers at virus onset than previous variants. Further, the biomarkers associated with hypercoagulability are statistically less prominent in the delta variant than previous variants. This may be the reason for the shift in reported symptoms to more cold and flu-like symptoms than the previous variants.

“Our technology continues to adjust with the virus and can help get the world back on track. The issue is that people are trying to forget about COVID when in reality we need to adapt. We must learn how to live with it. The first step to getting our lives back on track is with proper screening” says Wittels.

The COVID Plus is the first and only non-invasive COVID screening device authorized by the FDA. The COVID Plus is an armband with embedded sensors that acquire biometric signals from the body. This device is completely non-invasive and rapid, rendering a decision in 3 to 5 minutes. The device uses hundreds of unique biomarkers to find patterns associated with COVID-19. Most importantly, these markers are present in COVID asymptomatic subjects.