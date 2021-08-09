SOULSOME COLD-PRESSED CBD OIL LAUNCHES IN CALIFORNIA
Artisanal CBD brand Soulsome has launched a premium range of cold-pressed, full-spectrum CBD oils in California aimed at the demanding CBD consumer.
Soulsome is a Californian-based CBD company that creates artisanal, cold-pressed CBD oils from handpicked, raw hemp flowers.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisanal CBD brand Soulsome has launched a premium range of unique CBD oils in California. Soulsome produces CBD tinctures aimed at discerning CBD consumers seeking a pure, cold-pressed, raw hemp flower experience to enhance mood, sleep and support pain management strategies.
Soulsome's CBD oils are created through a cold-press extraction process to create a full-spectrum CBD oil of unsurpassed quality. In addition, Soulsome's CBD oil is blended with organic, virgin hemp seed oil to enhance its nutritional value while offering consumers all the benefits of a carrier oil rich in micronutrients, vitamins, and heart-healthy omegas. Soulsome aims to treat its customers holistically by providing a naturally extracted, hand-made product of superior quality which treats the body, the mind, and ultimately the soul.
Soulsome's tinctures are available in three strengths: 1200mg, 2400mg, and 4800mg, all available in the distinctive 30ml (1 fl oz) bottle. These are all full-spectrum CBD oils containing less than 0.3% THC, meaning that users will not feel "fuzzy" or "high" using these products. Third-party laboratories rigorously test the oils Soulsome produces, and QR codes are printed on every bottle, ensuring that COA testing results for Soulsome CBD oils are available to consumers at all times.
Soulsome CBD oils are available direct-to-consumer from the company's website.
For further queries and information regarding Soulsome and its launch, please refer to our website soulsome.com
