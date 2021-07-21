Alexander Lubka on How to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency by Learning Project Management
Alexander Lubka on How to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency by Learning Project ManagementNEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every organization needs to take full advantage of its workforce to improve product delivery and ensure efficiency. To do this, they need a proper organizational strategy and process that promotes teamwork and seeks to build proper communication.
Certified Associate in Project Management Alexander Lubka believes that learning project management is the key to improving efficiency, productivity, and quality delivery in any organization. Alex, currently the Compliance and Pandemic Officer at PenangBenny Consulting, LLC, has been an expert in project management for almost a decade. He has used the skills he acquired to improve the efficiency of the company he represents.
According to Alexander Lubka, one thing that makes project management so effective is the ease of communication. Before applying the principles of project management, he realized a huge communication gap between him and the members of the team he belongs to or leads. He understands that it wasn't intentional but that there isn't any proper system or structure to address communication issues among teams. With project management, he established a way for his team members to communicate effectively and exchange ideas and thoughts.
Project management also exposes teams to powerful management tools, methodologies, and techniques, like Trello, Monday.com, Six Sigma, and Agile.
These applications make it easy to establish ideas, collaborate, brainstorm, monitor the progress of the concepts, and understand how it's going to turn out.
Companies complicate their process by paying too much attention to unnecessary things. For example, many people believe that a two-hour meeting means progress, and they soon start to accomplish great things.
Alexander Lubka says this isn't always the case as organizations are constantly managing too many unnecessary elements that aren't useful to the course. He believes that by implementing project management strategies, organizations will have the tools to eliminate what is not necessary and keep only the important stuff. Project management also encourages team members to choose their preferred mode of communication. Some may like chats, while for others; it has to be phone calls or video messaging. When all this is put in place, people will focus more on important information and eliminate clutter.
Mobile technology is changing the workspace like no other thing. Companies can increase efficiency with proper integration of mobile construction software can help eliminate the need for paperwork and ensure efficient monitoring of projects by all team members. It helps to save time and provides users with access to servers on the go. A team member can ride a bus to work and complete tasks before reaching the office premises, improving efficiency and creating healthy competition among employees.
As a project management professional, Alex realized that goal setting is an important aspect of any organization. Setting a goal and working towards achieving it can be a daunting task. Project management teaches team leaders and members to set realistic goals and work towards achieving them. Combining powerful tools with creativity and positivity will help teams achieve more in less time and without too much effort.
About Alexander Lubka
Alexander Lubka is a Certified Associate in Project Management by the Project Management Institute and currently resides in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from University of Connecticut in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication and has developed his career in marketing and sales. He has worked in many organizations and is currently the Compliance and Pandemic Officer at PenangBenny Consulting, LLC.
