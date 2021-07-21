David Slay, Acclaimed Chef, Examines Rising COVID Cases and Navigating this Challenge in the Restaurant Industry

Chef David Slay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sadly, Los Angeles County is now recording more than 10,000 coronavirus cases a week — a pace not seen since March — an alarming sign of the dangers the Delta variant poses to people who have not been vaccinated and heightening pressure on health officials to reverse the trend.

﻿David Slay, Acclaimed Chef, has some thoughts on this sensitive subject matter. "Being a chef and restauranteur and having had a near fatal dose of COVID-19, I speak with regards to my experience," states Slay. "I believe the latest round, judging from a few days ago when the mask mandate went back into effect, that it has created hysteria. Our guests do not want to sit inside and you have municipalities such as Manhattan Beach that have acted to eliminate outdoor dining way before anyone can judge what the future is. From what I’ve seen in one day, people are petrified by the latest call by Los Angeles County to mask up. Just by asking them to do that is creating fear."

A Los Angeles Times data analysis found L.A. County was recording 101 weekly coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents, up from 12 for the seven-day period that ended June 15. That means the county has surpassed the threshold to have “high” community transmission of the disease, the worst tier as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A region must hit 100 or more weekly cases per 100,000 residents to enter the worst tier.

"I believe COVID-19 is real. I believe there is a reason to be alarmed, but I also believe that people need to be smart. If smart means being vaccinated or smart means dining outdoors again or being isolated, I believe that’s everyone’s own decision," concludes Slay.

Restaurants throughout the region are already struggling to staff up to meet the high demand for dine-in meals, but now they are also being hit disproportionately hard by the rise in new infections, especially among people who are unvaccinated. During previous surges of the virus, a mask mandate was in place throughout the state, and restaurants were required to either serve diners outdoors or limit their capacity. But all coronavirus safety restrictions and the mask mandate were lifted statewide on June 15. Since then, the state has seen a troubling rise in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, and more than 99% of this surge’s victims have been unvaccinated people.

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business. In 2017, he leveraged his success in the dining industry into winemaking and founded Slay Estate and Vineyard, which is set in the majestic Santa Barbara wine country and its prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA. He brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service from his work at Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California to the art of running a vineyard, creating breathtaking wine blends, responsible farming, and putting on unforgettable events.

Slay took over two years to prepare the estate and worked hand-in-hand with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which visitors can notice immediately upon arrival. At his restaurants, Slay is as likely to be found watching over the staff of sous chefs, bakers, and pastry chefs as he is to be spotted visiting customers at their tables to explain how he prepared their meal. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and of the relationships with the vineyard workers.

David’s journey to Slay Vineyard started at a very young age. A third-generation American restaurateur, David began his training at the age of 11 in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one.

David apprenticed with two-star chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris with famed chef Marc Angel. Afterward, he was the owner and chef of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, before tackling the competitive California restaurant scene, where he became the face and spirit of David Slay’s La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in 1989. Under Slay’s direction, La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave L.A”. David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. On top of that, he just opened two new restaurants closer to home in Manhattan Beach, California: Slay Steak + Fish House and Slay Italian Kitchen.