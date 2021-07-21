THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021
H.R. 3985 – Allies Act of 2021 (Rep. Crow – Judiciary)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
