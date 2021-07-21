Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, Examines Aggressive Public Health Tactics to Battle COVID-19 Rising Cases

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With coronavirus cases rising among the unvaccinated and efforts to get them shots lagging, there is growing belief in some public health circles that more aggressive tactics are needed to get more of the population inoculated.

Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, has some insights on this matter. "Generally speaking, I believe we need less government involvement in our lives." states Aurich. "However, the pandemic we have been battling across the country is an example where our governments involvement is critical in reducing the number of deaths and dealing with aspects of our lives that have been changed in our effort not to contribute to the spread of this horrible virus."

California has already tried prizes and game show-style events to encourage people to get vaccinated. But 41% of Californians of all ages have yet to be inoculated. And two troubling and related trends are bringing calls for fresh thinking. Namely, the coronavirus is spreading in California — and the pace of vaccinations continues to tail off.

Aurich continues, "I believe restricting gathering in groups, requiring wearing masks, and most importantly helping the private sector to create vaccinations and making them available to the public are all actions that have saved thousands or perhaps millions of lives."

The solution won’t be easy, but officials and experts are pretty confident they know what will work.

First, sending trusted people in communities to advocate for vaccinations at events and doing door-to-door outreach can do wonders in convincing people to get vaccinated. Getting vaccines into the offices of primary care physicians can help too.

"It should be each person’s feeling that has not had the vaccination or had the virus already, that it is their responsibility to get a vaccine to protect the people he/she is in contact with. I believe inspiring people with a sense of responsibility to do what is best for the people they love and care about is the best motivation for someone who has concerns to act. " concludes Aurich.

