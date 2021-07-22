SLAY YOUR PAIN MONSTER

"Pursue Real Hope; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain" - Gordon & Cherise Selley

This gem gives you real solutions, tools and tactics to get you beyond the shallows of just coping with the “vicious ferocious beast” of pain, to real and lasting victory over that monster.” — Dr. Charles Browning - Ph.D.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gordon Selley, and his wife, Cherise, who are Pain Breakthrough Strategy Consultants, are trailblazing the path about suffering and transformation as they are reaching the masses who suffer from chronic pain with their book “Pursue Real Hope; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain.”

While in Costa Rica recently, the Selleys were pleasantly surprised when a hostess at the Resort, in which they were staying, recognized them from their book’s cover and approached them. The Costa Rican native said she was given the book from someone who had traveled from America to Costa Rica. She went on to share with them that she enthusiastically reads excerpts every night, and that the words in the book were absolutely inspiring and radically changing her life.

“People do not have to remain in a state of inactivity due to their chronic illness. Through suffering, transformation can also flourish. This book uniquely confronts the realness about the meaning behind pain and exposes the truth that many people can still move forward through life-giving choices, prudent strategies and favorable outcomes, if they so desire,” according to Dr. Selley.

“This little gem gives you way more than “hope” to discovering real solutions, tools and tactics to get you beyond the shallows of just coping with the “vicious ferocious beast” of pain, to real and lasting victory over that monster. Dr. Gordon and Cherise Selley give you step-by-step “how to’s” to reset your mindset that will empower you to surpass gritted-teeth endurance to get you off the misery-go-round of suffering. Truly a book long overdue … a gift of God for sure. As a psychologist, I plan to recommend this easy-to-read manual to many hurting patients of mine, now and in the future.” - Dr. Charles Browning, Ph.D.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gordon and Cherise Selley hosts a podcast, https://gordonandcherise.com/podcasts/ , where they share their insights into how to master the monster of pain and to effectively become over-comers, regardless. “Pursue Real Hope; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain” is available in hardcover, paperback, Kindle and audio versions and can be ordered through amazon.com .