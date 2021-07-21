Debt Collection Advisory Committee Meeting – July 28, 2021
The inaugural meeting of the committee will take place on July 28, 2021 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This meeting will be open to the public and led by Senior Deputy Commissioner Suzanne Martindale.
Meeting Agenda:
- Introductions
- Program Update
- Regulations*
- Roundtable
- Public Comment
*DFPI will be restricted from commenting on current pending regulations, but appreciates feedback and encourages discussion on potential future rulemakings as well.
Zoom Call-In Information:
Meeting ID: 863 0947 2860
Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86309472860
Or Telephone:
Dial:
USA 215 446 3656
USA 8883634734 (US Toll Free)
Conference code: 611586
Find local AT&T Numbers: https://www.teleconference.att.com/servlet/glbAccess?process=1&accessNumber=2154463656&accessCode=611586