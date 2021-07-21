Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,358 in the last 365 days.

Debt Collection Advisory Committee Meeting – July 28, 2021

The inaugural meeting of the committee will take place on July 28, 2021 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.  This meeting will be open to the public and led by Senior Deputy Commissioner Suzanne Martindale.

Meeting Agenda:

  1. Introductions
  2. Program Update
  3. Regulations*
  4. Roundtable
  5. Public Comment

*DFPI will be restricted from commenting on current pending regulations, but appreciates feedback and encourages discussion on potential future rulemakings as well.

Zoom Call-In Information:

Meeting ID: 863 0947 2860

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86309472860

Or Telephone:

Dial:

USA 215 446 3656

USA 8883634734 (US Toll Free)

Conference code: 611586

Find local AT&T Numbers:  https://www.teleconference.att.com/servlet/glbAccess?process=1&accessNumber=2154463656&accessCode=611586

You just read:

Debt Collection Advisory Committee Meeting – July 28, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.