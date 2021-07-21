Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Issues RFP for Interconnection Rulemaking Technical Services

The Department of Public Service (Department) seeks a technical expert to assist with the revision of Vermont’s interconnection rule (Public Utility Commission Rule 5.500). 

The Public Utility Commission has initiated a rulemaking proceeding as Case No. 19-0856-RULE to explore the need for updates to the content and structure of the rule. The Department is seeking a consultant to (among other things) review interconnection best practices in other states regarding interconnection issues associated with a high penetration of distributed energy resources, with a goal of helping the Department develop proposed revisions to the existing interconnection rule. 

Proposals are due by 4:30 pm, Friday, August 20, 2021. Questions regarding the RFP are due by August 4, with responses provided by August 11, 2021.

For more information about the RFP scope of services, deliverables, and time frame, please see the RFP document. Questions should be directed to:

Anne Margolis, Deputy Planning Director Vermont Department of Public Service 112 State Street Montpelier, VT 05620-2601 802-828-3058 anne.margolis@vermont.gov

