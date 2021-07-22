MERIDIAN BARRIERS AND U.S. OLYMPIANS MAKE FOR A GREAT TEAM

Barriers protecting streets around TrackTown USA in Eugene, OR

BARRIERS SECURE STREETS AT OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For America’s top athletes, the months of training in relatively isolated stadiums during the COVID pandemic were over and the crowds were back to see them compete for a place on the U.S. Olympic team. Meridian Rapid Defense Group was there to keep them safe.

During the 10-day event, up to 9,000 people a day headed into the University of Oregon’s freshly renovated Hayward Field. Meridian’s job was to secure the many streets around the stadium with its one-of-a-kind Archer 1200 mobile anti-vehicle barriers.

The barriers were easily moved by one person (when needed) but can stop a moving vehicle, ensuring that athletes and attendees stayed safe during the competitions. Before the event, Meridian teamed with U.S. Track and Field (USTAF) and TrackTown USA to put together a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan.

"Meridian barriers were of great benefit to the perimeter security, adding a new level of flexibility in managing vehicle access,” said Nathan Reynolds, Director of Event Continuity for TrackTown USA.

The Archer 1200 Barriers played an important role by creating safe pedestrian zones on the many streets leading to the stadium.

“They were a great solution to secure fire lane entry points when the crowds were around,” said Mr. Reynolds. “But when we had to, the Archer barriers were easily moved to allow for access in the case of an emergency or during off hours for operational needs."

Meridian’s CEO, Peter Whitford said, “We were extremely proud to play our part in the Olympic Track and Field Trials. It has been a tough eighteen months for everyone involved in the event business and now it is heartening to see crowds coming back and particularly so to this magnificent venue.”

“Our many clients around the world tell us they are gearing up for a busy period ahead. We’ve noticed a big upturn in requests for our products, not only our mobile barriers but also for the Archer Beam Gate which is also a perfect fit for stadiums such as Hayward Field.”

Meridian’s barriers and beam gates have also provided protection at this year’s Super Bowl and most recently at many Major League Baseball games around the nation, the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, as well as the NBA Finals in Milwaukee.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com