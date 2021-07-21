The Gen Z Black-owned Tech Company Hacking Digital Productivity
With sleek, user-friendly & research-based designs, every detail in the Digital Productivity Planner & Finance Planner stimulates focus & wellness.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkscope, the digital hub for thousands of Gen Z and Millennial game changers has released its first line of digital products after a year of research and testing. The Efficiency line was developed to help people perform at their highest level in the age of digital distractions. The line includes a digital Productivity Planner and Finance planner compatible with IOS and Androids, tablets and desktops, and annotation apps such as GoodNotes 5 & Notability. With sleek, user-friendly & research-based designs, every detail in the digital Productivity Planner & Finance Planner stimulates focus, stress-relief & wellness.
Milkscope was founded in June 2019, by Princeton graduate, Ugonna Nwabueze in an industry where the number of black female tech founders are abysmal. She founded Milkscope to level the knowledge playing field. “There are so many young adults trying to improve their standard of living, but who lack the knowledge, access and resources to do so. Milkscope consolidates the information and shares it for free. Our digital products are an extension of our mission.” Nwabueze says. The company and community has since expanded to include thousands of Milkscope coaches, bloggers and community members. In addition to consolidating helpful information in areas such as finances, entrepreneurship, mental health, etc, Milkscope is also a digital hub where young ambitious game changers can network, exchange advice, tips and motivation.
Retailing at $17.99, the efficiency planners include a collective 8000+ hyperlinks for seamless navigation. Undated and reusable, the efficiency line is not only economically friendly, but environmentally friendly as well. The planners include hundreds of Daily planners, Weekly planners, Habit trackers, Goal trackers, Savings trackers, Expenses trackers, Monthly budgets and more. “They were developed to address the needs of ambitious game changers like our Milkscope community members. We were very specific: even the colors and fonts used in our planners stimulate high-performance.” Nwabueze said.
ABOUT MILKSCOPE:
Milkscope is a Gen Z, Black-owned tech company and digital hub for thousands of Gen Z and Millennial game changers. Founded in 2019 by Ugonna Nwabueze, a Princeton Alumna, the company includes Milkscope coaches, bloggers and community members. In addition to hosting virtual events, and e-challenges, the company now sells digital products.
