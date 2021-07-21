We’re Hiring! Job Openings Announced at TBI Offices Across the State

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

CJIS Supervisor TICS Unit

Davidson County

Job Duties:

Supervises employees in the Tennessee Instant Check Unit. Responsible for monitoring the computerized Flex-Check System daily to ensure proper functionality and identifying issues with criminal justice information and systems to determine the appropriate action to take. Interprets all states, U.S. Territories and federal rules, regulations, policies, procedures, and documentation for local, state, and federal agencies to enhance communication and ensure NICS/CJIS compliance.

Minimum Qualifications:

For Additional Information Contact:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework may substitute for one year of the required experience.

Monthly Salary: $3,534 – $5,653

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 20067. This position will be posted on July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021 for five business days.

***

TBI UNIFORMED OFFICER

Protective Services Unit

Madison County

Job Duties:

Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position Participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $2,759 – $4,281

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 20062. This position will be posted on July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021 for five business days.

***

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

1 Vacancy

Knox County

Job Duties:

Responsible for scheduling and performing audits for TIES/NCIC, to ensure compliance with state and national audit standards in the East half of Tennessee. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with certification and validation processes. Works with new agencies to become a TIES Agency. May present at the TIES Conference and TIES Review Classes. Audits take place on site and involve frequent overnight travel.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $2,907 – $4,653

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 20072. This position will be posted on July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021 for five business days.

***

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

FORENSIC BIOLOGY UNIT

Jackson Crime Laboratory, Madison County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 20071. This position will be posted on July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021 for five business days.

***

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3

Tennessee Instant Check System Unit

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

This position is responsible for processing Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) appeals by receiving a purchaser’s appeal and proceeding with efforts to obtain the final disposition(s), or the missing information needed for a final determination of the transaction. For all denied appeals, makes accurate entries on each transaction. Reviews court and arrest documentation information daily. Ensures all subjects who are not prohibited from purchasing firearms are approved and the subjects that are unqualified from purchasing firearms are notified in writing within 24 hours. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forwards the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly Salary: $2,513 – $4,018

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 20246. This position will be posted on July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021 for five business days.

***

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Fusion Center

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for providing analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the seven designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, Silver Alert and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Collects data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $4,220

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

For internal applicants please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on Job Opening 20063. For external applicants please apply on Job Opening 20065. These positions will be posted July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021, for five business days.

***

CJIS Supervisor

Fee Programs Unit

Davidson County

Job Duties:

Supervises employees in the Fee Programs Unit. Responsible for monitoring the Tennessee Applicant Processing Services (TAPS) and the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) databases and computerized systems daily to ensure proper functionality, and identifying issues with criminal justice information and systems to determine the appropriate action to take. Interprets state and federal rules, regulations, policies, procedures, and documentation for the public, local, state, and federal agencies; vendors; the media; and TBI employees to enhance communication and ensure CJIS compliance.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework may substitute for one year of the required experience.

Monthly Salary: $3,534 – $5,653

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 20278. This position will be posted on July 21, 2021 – July 27, 2021 for five business days.

