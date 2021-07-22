Cervos Medical Names Cory Carter as National Sales Director
Cervos Medical announced today that Cory Carter will join the company as its National Sales Director.MARSHFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cervos Medical, a medical device company focused on the development of innovative minimally invasive solutions to treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions, announced today that Cory Carter will join the company as its National Sales Director.
Carter, MS, MBA comes to Cervos with over 20 years of experience in medical device sales management and sales channel development including leadership positions at Zimmer, Integra Life Sciences, and Synthes. Cory is a graduate of Purdue University and holds a Masters in Biomechanics from the University of Florida and Masters in Business Administration from Purdue.
“We are delighted to welcome Cory to the Cervos team at such an exciting time for our company.” said Andrew McGillicuddy, Co-Founder and COO of Cervos. “His strong relationships and deep experience in the orthobiologic and sports medicine distribution markets brings an important skill set to help drive our growing pbusiness forward. I look forward to working closely with Cory to accelerate our national sales effort.”
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Cervos Medical team as it focuses on bringing its new and innovative product line to market. I believe Cervos’s line of MIS focused orthopedic and spine devices will improve outcomes, save OR time and reduce procedure costs. I look forward to contributing to driving growth in the marketplace,” Carter said.
About Cervos Medical
Cervos Medical is a procedure driven medical device company focused on developing innovative solutions to improve natural healing. Our best-in-class autologous and synthetic orthobiologic products mimic and promote vasculogenesis, the body’s natural reparative mechanism. We develop minimally invasive, highly efficient and cost-effective solutions that treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions including repairing bone, preserving joints, and managing chronic pain. For more information about Cervos Medical, visit our website www.cervos.com.
