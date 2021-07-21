Rafael Osona's Aug. 7-8 online auction will feature a Lincoln-signed document, a Rev-War Muster Roll, Rembrandt etchings

Civil War document signed by then-President Abraham Lincoln in 1861, naming Francis E. Spinner as U.S. Treasurer, a post he held until 1875. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

The auction will include two Rembrandt etchings, both signed within the plate, to be sold as single lots. The one here is a self-portrait, titled Self-Portrait Leaning on a Stone Sill (1639)

Six original paintings by the noted Nantucket artist Anne Ramsdell Congdon (1873-1958) will be offered, including this oil on board titled View from Mill Hill. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000.

Chinese Export pair of underglaze blue baluster vases with covers, circa 18th century, 21 inches tall, with applied leopard handles, a foo lion finial and gilt detailing. Estimate: $25,000-$35,000.