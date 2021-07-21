DNREC to Host White Clay Creek State Park Master Plan Public Meeting

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a virtual meeting for the public to review and comment on the White Clay Creek State Park Master Plan proposed final draft from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2. The proposed final draft and instructions to join the virtual meeting are available at www.destateparks.com/whiteclaymasterplan.

Those interested in commenting during the public meeting must first register by noon, Aug. 2, at www.destateparks.com/whiteclaymasterplan or by calling 302-739-9209. All public comments submitted, both at the meeting or in writing, prior to Tuesday, Aug. 17, will be reviewed before the White Clay Creek State Park Master Plan is finalized.

The purpose of the master plan is to provide a vision and a framework for White Clay Creek State Park for the next 10 years. Attendees are encouraged to review the draft plan online in advance.

Since 2018, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation held four open houses and conducted an online survey to gather public input and begin the planning process for the master plan. The division encouraged and maintained an open dialogue with park users and individuals interested in the park, held an open house on the preliminary draft master plan in 2019 and welcomed written and electronic comments. More than 1,400 participants provided feedback through the process. All comments received were thoroughly evaluated for inclusion in the plan.

