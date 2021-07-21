Bridgeway Hires Western Division Leader
Bridgeway Wealth Partners announces that Elias R. Dau has joined the firm as the Western Division Leader to expand their footprint from coast to coast.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgeway Wealth Partners LLC, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces that Elias R. Dau has joined the firm as the Western Division Leader to expand their footprint from coast to coast. Elias brings nearly 25 years of experience in the Wealth Management industry and has spent the majority of his career at Merrill Lynch. Elias has also written one of the only books on practice management entitled, “Emotional Victories, Systematic Failures. The only book every financial advisor needs to read.”
Elias started his career on the East Coast in 1997 where he has had progressive leadership roles to run training programs, recruit, manage offices and coach elite advisors. He moved his family to Southern California in 2014 as a Director and Market Executive and was able to turn a struggling market around and take it to a leading market in the nation.
Elias brings a deep knowledge of Wealth Management and coaching financial advisors to help them best serve their clients through all facets of their business,” said Brian Reichberg, Bridgeway’s Founder and CEO.
“I have partnered with a firm that mirrors my principles as well as offers the flexibility for advisors to tailor their business so they can best serve their clients. Our business is evolving at a rapid pace and Bridgeway Wealth Partners is best suited for the future of our business where advisors continue to deliver for their clients with first class technology, a broad range of product solutions and most importantly, highly talented people,” explained Elias R. Dau, Western Division Leader.
“We could not be more excited to have Elias on board. His years of experience and wealth of relationships will continue to propel our growth,” said Jason Orlosky, Head of Bridgeway’s Asset Management Division.
About Bridgeway Wealth:
Bridgeway Wealth Partners (www.bridgewaywealthpartners.com) is the comprehensive platform for advisers looking for independence and the desire to build their business with cutting edge technology, open architecture offering of financial products and the ability to serve their clients as a fiduciary. Bridgeway’s comprehensive suite allows advisers to expand and grow their practices through wealth solutions, asset management offerings, a specialty in curated alternative offerings and high-end estate planning and life insurance. Bridgeway Wealth Partners is a registered investment advisor and has partnered with third party broker dealers for hybrid advisers.
Elias Dau
551-795-3818, edau@bridgewaywp.com
Brian Reichberg
212-729-7908, breichberg@bridgewaywp.com
