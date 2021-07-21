Meghan Krauss Reflects On Love Gone Sour with “This Is Gonna Hurt” Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based Soul-Pop artist Meghan Krauss has unveiled a new lyric video for her latest single, “This Is Gonna Hurt”. The track comes off the Seattle native’s self-titled debut solo album and follows the record’s lead-off single, “Let Me Introduce Myself Again”. Prior to her solo career, Krauss was the frontwoman for multiple projects, including the Greg Howe-led alt-rock outfit Maragold.
Fans can watch the lyric video for “This Is Gonna Hurt” here.
About Meghan Krauss:
Meghan Krauss is an American Soul-Pop, Rock, and R&B artist, originally from Seattle, WA. Classically trained, she’s been praised for her powerful bluesy vocals and energetic stage presence. Starting out as the frontwoman for popular East Coast bands like HyJinx and Steal the Sky, she was recruited by guitar virtuoso Greg Howe to be the lead singer for his internationally-recognized alt-rock band Maragold. Influenced by music legends such as Whitney Houston, Ann Wilson, and Mariah Carey, Meghan has been singing since she was a young child. Now she’s released her debut self-titled album, produced by Stephen McKnight and mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg, and featuring the lead single “Let Me Introduce Myself Again”.
For more on Meghan Krauss, follow her on Instagram at @MeghanKrauss or visit her website meghankraussmusic.com.
David McDonald
