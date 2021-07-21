Registration Opens July 30 for the NH Becoming an Outdoors Woman Fall Workshop

CONTACT: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-3212 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214 July 21, 2021

Concord, NH – Women interested in learning new outdoor skills can sign up for New Hampshire’s Fall Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop beginning July 30. This daylong hands-on event will take place on Saturday, September 11, at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. The workshop fee of $85 includes instruction, equipment use, and lunch. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Participants will select one of four different sessions: hiking and wildlife watching, fly fishing A–Z, land navigation, and introduction to archery and bowhunting. To learn more about each offering and to download an event brochure visit www.nhbow.com.

Registering for the 2021 Fall Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop is easy. Registrations will be accepted online only. On July 30, visit www.nhbow.com where you will be redirected to an event registration page. Payment and accompanying forms must be received at Fish and Game headquarters by August 16 to secure your place. To provide for immersive learning experiences, space is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. If the program is full, check back often to see if spaces have opened up due to cancellations.

“Our participants have a lot of fun learning in the company of other women,” said Laura Ryder, who coordinates the program for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “These outdoor adventures designed exclusively for women bring together a truly motivated group who recognize that outdoor recreation has the potential to add an exciting new dimension to their lives.”

To see a short video about the Becoming an Outdoors Woman experience visit https://youtu.be/K6tFoRSON50.

New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).